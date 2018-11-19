Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,757 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 166,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7,570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 783,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

