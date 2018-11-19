Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 527,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

