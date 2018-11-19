Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Receives GBX 791.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 791.79 ($10.35).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHNX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 688 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700.50 ($9.15) price target (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 591.50 ($7.73). 711,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 719 ($9.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Wendy Mayall sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £45,262.14 ($59,143.00). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £60,043.34 ($78,457.26).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

