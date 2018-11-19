Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,168 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 548.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in W W Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,651,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $310.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

