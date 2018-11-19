Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) PT Lowered to $215.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital set a $231.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $140.54 and a twelve month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

