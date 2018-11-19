Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.81.

PXD opened at $156.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $140.54 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

