Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Yeti (YETI)

Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

YETI stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Yeti has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

