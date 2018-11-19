Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on BB&T Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of BB&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BB&T’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

BBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BB&T by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after buying an additional 4,304,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,273,000 after buying an additional 920,792 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after buying an additional 861,733 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

