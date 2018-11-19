PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PLNcoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $18,147.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00149728 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000703 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,747.35 or 4.25682370 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00088312 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000999 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

