PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,838 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $602,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,632,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,763,000 after acquiring an additional 87,915 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,656,000 after acquiring an additional 511,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,428,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,951,000 after acquiring an additional 284,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,746,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,533 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $109.22 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0914 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

