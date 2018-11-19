PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,929 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $316,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 451.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 673.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $78.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $81.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

