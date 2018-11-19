PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $433,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

