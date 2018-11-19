PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv (PEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv (NASDAQ:PEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,852. PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

About PowerShares High Yld. Dividend Achv

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

