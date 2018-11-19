Pra Group (PRAA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PRA Group’s shares have lost in a year’s time, narrower than its industry’s decline. The company’s financial health impresses. Its solid liquidity ensures its debt servicing capacity. A growing receivable income and several strategic acquisitions plus tie-ups are other positives. PRA Group’s earnings per share of 22 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.1%, but the bottom line declined 35.2% year over year. The company’s rising expenses weigh on its bottom line. Rise in borrowing costs and increase in leverage have resulted in high interest expenses that have also been putting pressure on the company’s profitability. Its fee income has been declining over the past few quarters, which remains a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRAA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pra Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

PRAA stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.60. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $50,650.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,747 shares in the company, valued at $711,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $162,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 596,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,276 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 603,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

