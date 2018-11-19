Premier Inc (PINC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of PINC opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Premier by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Premier by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $930,886 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

