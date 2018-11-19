President Trump (PRES) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. President Trump has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, President Trump has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One President Trump token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00019158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00132887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00206045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.83 or 0.09120878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008628 BTC.

President Trump Token Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official website is trump.2016coin.org. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin.

President Trump Token Trading

President Trump can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire President Trump should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase President Trump using one of the exchanges listed above.

