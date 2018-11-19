Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Stake Decreased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,928 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.09% of Primoris Services worth $65,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $200,111.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,479. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

