Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,814 Shares of Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 316.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,441,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 85,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 100,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 199,533 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Copart stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

