Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 29.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWPH. ValuEngine downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $132.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

