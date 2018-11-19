Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,626 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $358,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $4,185,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,588,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,928 shares of company stock worth $15,499,426 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific to $42.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

