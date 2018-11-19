Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 6,000 Shares

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Pro-Dex Inc has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and a P/E ratio of 27.17.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pro-Dex stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Quantum Capital Management owned 0.26% of Pro-Dex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

