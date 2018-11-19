Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Reduced by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after buying an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $112,171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,712,000 after buying an additional 1,184,004 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $93.82 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $904,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 63,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $5,786,199.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,352 shares of company stock worth $44,961,608. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

