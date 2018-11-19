Propy Tops One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. Propy has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $1.92 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Huobi and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00136369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00208995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.08172313 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008847 BTC.

About Propy

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,006,067 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.