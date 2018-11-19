Proton Token Price Down 28.7% This Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, BCEX, FCoin and BitForex. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $573,499.00 and approximately $94,257.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00134538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00203443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.12 or 0.09076951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,978,137,126 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

