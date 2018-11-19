ProximaX Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ProximaX token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00138055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00210002 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.08319216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008791 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

