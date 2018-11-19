Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 521,263 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 521,263 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $52,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42,823.7% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 135,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,323 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 662,488 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $4,547,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

