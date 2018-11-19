Prudential’s (PRU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,144 ($28.02) to GBX 2,076 ($27.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,183.80 ($28.54).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64) on Thursday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total transaction of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35 shares of company stock valued at $57,904.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

