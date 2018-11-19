PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.35. 71,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.34. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $139.12.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.03 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 53.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSB. ValuEngine raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

