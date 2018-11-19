Publica Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Publica has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One Publica token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Publica has a total market capitalization of $550,117.00 and $8,910.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00137557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00206348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.08219139 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica launched on August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official website is publica.io. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

