Pulse Seismic (PSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.96

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 5550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

