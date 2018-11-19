PVH (PVH) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $178.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,321. PVH has a one year low of $114.13 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PVH by 54.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PVH by 26.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,164,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,108,000 after buying an additional 240,510 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,097,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after buying an additional 192,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.