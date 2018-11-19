Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JWN. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of JWN opened at $50.93 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 53.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $3,484,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

