Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (EQT) Issued By SunTrust Banks

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQT. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EQT has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in EQT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in EQT by 48.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jimmi Sue Smith purchased 7,500 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $191,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 10,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,609 shares of company stock worth $1,447,612. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

