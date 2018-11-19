Qora 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (QORA)

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Qora coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qora has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qora has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qora Coin Profile

Qora (CRYPTO:QORA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qora’s official website is qora.org. Qora’s official message board is forum.qora.tech.

Qora Coin Trading

Qora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qora using one of the exchanges listed above.

