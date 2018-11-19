Quant (QNT) Price Tops $1.86 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00036669 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $506,361.00 worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00056013 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001108 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000302 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.