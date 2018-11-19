QuinStreet (QNST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) recently:

11/8/2018 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

11/3/2018 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2018 – QuinStreet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

10/11/2018 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

10/9/2018 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2018 – QuinStreet is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2018 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Get QuinStreet Inc alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $549,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,758.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 605,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $9,587,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,227,776 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,536. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in QuinStreet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 223,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 521,999 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.