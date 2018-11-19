RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Position Trimmed by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.18% of RadNet worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in RadNet by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RadNet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.36. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $218,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 902,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,574.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

