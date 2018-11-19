Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $12.83 Million in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Stock

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 256,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,000. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 9.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $48.54 on Monday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

