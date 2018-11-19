Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0008

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $101,634.00 and $16.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000271 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001974 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

