Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1,594.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ball from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ball from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $327,150.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,006.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,832 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/rational-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-ball-co-bll.html.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.