Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.70 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $49.53 million and $12.70 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00134220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00206235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.31 or 0.09279881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 2,277,425,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, QBTC, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

