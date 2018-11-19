Raymond James Trims Cineplex (CGX) Target Price to C$34.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$28.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$27.56 and a 52-week high of C$39.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.79%.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

