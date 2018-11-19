Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE RYAM opened at $14.73 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.46 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 21.00%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Chairman Paul G. Boynton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 273,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,834.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after purchasing an additional 747,925 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after acquiring an additional 651,175 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.