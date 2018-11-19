Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $813,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $813,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,028. 31.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 473.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 486,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

