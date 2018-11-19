Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

Linde (NYSE: LIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2018 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Commerzbank AG.

11/15/2018 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/15/2018 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/6/2018 – Linde is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Praxair, Inc. was the first company in the United States to produce oxygen from air using a cryogenic process and continues to be a technological innovator in the industrial gases industry. Praxair’s primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases) and process gases (carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene). The company also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company’s surface technologies segment, operated through Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders. Praxair serves a diverse group of industries including healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals and water treatment. “

11/5/2018 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Linde is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LIN stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.10. 514,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025,702. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $152.56 and a 52-week high of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

