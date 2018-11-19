Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ: PFLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

10/12/2018 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. 163,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,231. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $517.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.