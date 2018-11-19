Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ: IDXG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

11/14/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $115M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value for the company’s three commercialized laboratory- developed tests (LDTs), with a 15% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate.””

11/7/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group is now covered by analysts at Dawson James. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Interpace presented new interim data at the Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association (ATA) on the combined use of its molecular tests for thyroid cancer; ThyGenX and ThyraMIR.””

10/11/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Interpace Diagnostics announced that it has received approval to launch its thyroid testing product, New York. Pennsylvania is final; NY is conditional (pending additional information). Interpace can sell its ThyGeNEXT/ThyraMIR combination test to physicians in both states while the company waits for full approval in NY State.””

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 4,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,040. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.26. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.67% and a negative net margin of 64.40%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

