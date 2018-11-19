Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,881 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.42% of Regal Beloit worth $50,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBC opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

