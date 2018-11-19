Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 92.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $570,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,052 shares of company stock worth $44,651,762. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $342.94 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $281.89 and a 12 month high of $416.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

