Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.72) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,823.62% and a negative return on equity of 311.60%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLS. Wedbush set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RGLS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

